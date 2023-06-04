Exhibition “AMBER 3 Personality 1 Passion”

Opening: Fri 09 June 2023, 06 pm

Exhibition: 09 – 13 June 2023

Lunet Art Galerie

3rd Floor, Lunet Art General

63-65 Hoàng Diệu, Điện Biên, Ba Đình, Hà Nội.

From the organizer:

From September 6, 2023, Lunet Art is pleased to introduce to the art-loving community the lacquer painting exhibition “Amber,” with more than 30 works by three talented artists, Claudie Van, Ekkehard Altenburger, and Dinh Ngoc Canh.

Amber, in English, can refer to both a color and a fossilized resin material with a yellow-brown tint that is often used as a gemstone and considered a precious material in Western art. Similarly, Vietnamese lacquer is also known for its intense color and luster, often referred to as “son ta” or “cockroach wings” in Vietnamese culture. Vietnamese lacquer painters use this material on various surfaces, such as painted surfaces or gold and silver layers, to produce different color effects, clarity, and shine.

Recently, three artists with different backgrounds came together to explore and expand Vietnamese lacquer art through their artworks. Canh Dinh, a native of a traditional Vietnamese lacquer village, Thuy Van Nguyen, who studied both Vietnamese and European traditions, and Ekkehard Altenburger, a German artist based in Hong Kong, share a passion for “son ta” materials and its use in expressing the flow of their thoughts through their art.

Follow updates on event’s page.