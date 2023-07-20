08 pm, 29 & 30 Jul 2023

Saigon Opera House

7 Công Trương Lam Sơn, D.1, HCMC

From the organizer:

Who says rock music and classical music cannot co-exist? Rock Symphony Vol. 3 from the HBSO is presenting 17 classic rock and roll songs. Audiences will gain a new appreciation for some of their favorites when performed by a full orchestra and four singers.

The evening will begin with a full orchestral version “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summers. The winner of the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal, it marked the legendary singer’s transition from disco to a more timeless R&B and rock sound. The song’s raucous energy complimented by the orchestra’s elegance will set the tone for the night.

One cannot have a testament to rock and roll without the Beatles, possibly the most influential and famous musical group of the 21st century. Thus, an instrumental take on their iconic mid-career work “Help!” will be the second song of the evening. Later the Fab Four’s music will be visited again with versions of “Hey Jude” and “Something” performed with guest vocalists.

Audiences are sure to recognize many of the other names on the program such as Michael Jackson, whose uplifting track “Heal the World” will gain extra sentimental power when brought to life by the full orchestra. Similarly, attendees are certain to recognize the somber, introspective “The Sound of Silence” and “The Bridge over Troubled Waters” by singer-songwriters Simon and Garfunkle.

Rock music is a global phenomenon, as evidenced by bands like Sweden’s Abba. The Nordic country’s selection for the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, “Waterloo” introduced the legendary band to the world.

Even if one doesn’t recognize all the songs by name, once the first few notes of works by Queen, Billy Joel, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton play they will conjure fond memories. The diversity of styles, moods and themes presented underscore the variety and popularity of rock music through the years.

Hearing each song performed will an orchestra will inspire a new appreciation for the music, as will the inclusion of guest vocals on several of the songs, such as “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zepplin. Frequently ranked amongst the greatest rock songs of all time, the final acapella line “And she’s buying a stairway to heaven,” will resound throughout the Saigon Opera House.

Rock Symphony Vol. 3 will be conducted by Lê Phi Phi. The Vietnamese conductor was born in Hanoi in 1967 and after graduating from the Hanoi Conservatory of Music he went on to study in Moscow. He then took a position as a Conductor and Music Instructor in the Republic of North Macedonia (former Yugoslavia), where he currently resides. He has also performed with many popular artists, symphony orchestras, choirs, musical theatres, and ballets across Europe in addition to collaborations with vietnamese groups. Nguyễn Tuấn Lộc will take the stage with saxophone for some of the songs, further blending the rock and classical music and Tim Trần will play guitar.

Võ Hạ Trâm, First prize winner of the HCMC Television Singing Star Contest 2007 will lend her voice to several soulful songs. Joining her will be baritone singer, Đào Mác. Educated at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi with further training at Musiktheater im Revier Gelsenkirchen in Germany, he contributes his rich, powerful voice to traditional Vietnamese songs as well as classical Western standards. Phạm Anh Khoa will also be featured. Having successfully released two well-received albums and performing in countless venues he is the face of Coca-Cola Vietnam. Hồ Hoàng Ngọc, a beloved singer and vocal coach in Saigon will bring another dimension to several tracks as well.

Admissions: 1.500.000 – 1.200.000 – 900.000 – 600.000 – 400.000VNĐ (for student only)

Booking and delivery: 02838237295, 0989874517 (Ms. Hương), 0903604539 (Ms.Ngọc)

Online booking here