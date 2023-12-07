10 am – 06 pm, 17 Nov – 17 Dec 2023

Villa Medium

240B Pasteur, Ward Vo Thi Sau, District 3, HCMC

From the organizer:

On November 17, Devon Nguyễn will debut the “Unveiling Boundaries: Reflections of The Fish Tank” exhibition at Villa Medium, in collaboration with Gallery Medium, displaying 31 abstract paintings. This exhibition marks a turning point for Devon as she reinvents herself as a contemporary abstract artist.

Devon Nguyễn is a fashion designer who graduated from University of the Art London, renowned for nurturing many prominent design names in the world, such as Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney. In recent years, Devon has undergone a creative transformation, reinventing herself as a contemporary abstract artist. “Unveiling Boundaries: Reflections of The Fish Tank” is Devon Nguyen’s second solo exhibition in collaboration with Gallery Medium, a multifaceted contemporary art gallery, featuring more than 30 abstract paintings. Through the exhibition ‘Unveiling Boundaries: Reflections of The Fish Tank,’ viewers are invited to contemplate the symbolic meaning of the fish tank as an expression of human confinement within societal norms.

