Finest Artists 2024-2025: Đặng Hoàng Hải

Year of birth: 1997

Field: Music

Đặng Hoàng Hải is an independent singer-songwriter based in Hà Nội. He started experiencing his path with music in 2018. Since then, he has been learning, collaborating, and working on new projects, continuing to explore his musical identity.

In 2024, Hải launched the education and music project “Cho-em” focusing on songwriting for children and the inner child in every grown-up. The project consists of “Lớp nhạc Cho-em”, which opens up a learning space with accessible tools such as the ukulele, and “Kho nhạc Cho-em”, a library that introduces and provides guidance on music performing, helping beginners confidently explore music. Through this project, Hải has performed at various music events, including “Hát nhạc cho-em” at Xóm Nhạc; the poetry-music night “Vương quốc nhỏ bí mật cho-em” and the mini-concert “Ở kề bên nhau” as part of the exhibition “The Family” at Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA), as well as the mini-concert “Một chút cho nhau” as part of the exhibition “Bế bế bồng bồng” at The Outpost Art Organisation; presenting the project at the HRC DISCLOSURE music night; and organising a series of workshops titled “ngôn ngữ của nhạc” (the language of music) with Lớp học Hồng Xiêm. Hải also teaches music to underprivileged children supported by Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation Vietnam and composed the film score for the documentary “What to think about when thinking about a playground” directed by Nguyễn Hoàng Việt.

To close out 2024, Đặng Hoàng Hải held the mini concert “15:12 memos” and released a digital album of the same name.













Vote here

Deadline for voting: 14 Apr 2025

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest Overview (PDF)

