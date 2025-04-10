Finest Artists 2024-2025: Hải Ô

HẢI Ô

Year of birth: 1995

Field: Photography

Hải Ô (Nguyễn Ngọc Hải, born 1995) is a documentary photographer from La Gi, Bnh Thuan. He is leading the independent photography publication project LADI record, and is a founding member of dédé Photos Collective, a group of like-minded photographers committed to the art of visual storytelling.

In 2024, Hải Ô held his solo exhibition titled “IN THE ACT ‘Con cò đập cánh bay lên'” which took place simultaneously at Hoata Gallery and Vin Gallery in Ho Chi Minh City. In August 2024, Hải Ô’s work “homecoming” was featured in the group exhibition “As Time Gone By” in the art week Nổ Cái Bùm 2024, organized by A Sông at Da Nang Fine Arts Museum. In October 2024, Hải Ô’s photo book “rain/mưa” garnered widespread attention when it was showcased at Singapore International Photography Festival.

In early 2025, his second solo exhibition ‘coastal skin’ was held at Avana, Hoi An.















HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

Entering its 6th year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to go beyond an annual honouring event to become a contemporary archive of Vietnam’s art and cultural landscape, as well as a foundational platform to promote interdisciplinary collaborations both domestically and internationally, towards an open, fair, and transparent ecosystem.

This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024-2025 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition. Nominations are selected based on sets of criteria that aim to highlight the developmental significance and scale of impact, including activity level, community impact, creativity, organisational capability and artistic quality.

