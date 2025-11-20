10 am – 06:30 pm, 21 Nov – 08 Dec 2025

Hanoi Studio Gallery

23-25 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, Trúc Bạch, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Steinhauer’s photographs of Vietnam are intensely beautiful, displaying a level of impeccable skill, artistry, and sensitivity that places them within the canon of classic 20th century photography. Yet beneath their grace lies an engagement with the complex political and cultural history between the photographer’s American homeland and his adopted country of Vietnam.

For many Americans, even five decades after the U.S. – Vietnam War, Vietnam continues to evoke memories of conflict. Steinhauer’s work transcends this outdated lens, using light, form, and reverence to present a new visual narrative, one rooted in the beauty and humanity of Vietnam. His photographs resist the tragic imagery that has long defined Western representations of Vietnam, offering instead a vision of connection, empathy, and renewal.

Hanoi Studio and Vietnam Society are pleased to present the photographic collection “Peter Steinhauer: Vietnam – A 30 Year Retrospective”.

The collection is organized on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the U.S

About Peter Steinhauer

Peter Steinhauer is an artist photographer and author of four monographs who lived and worked in Vietnam for 30 years beginning in 1993.

His first monograph, Vietnam: Portraits and Landscapes (Edition Stemmle, Zurich, 2002), was followed by Enduring Spirit of Vietnam (awarded Best Photography Book of the Year 2007 by Photo District News), Cocoons (Powerhouse Books, 2019), and his latest, SPIRES: Cathedrals of the Red River Delta, (October 2025).

Steinhauer’s work is held in the collections of the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum, and numerous private and corporate collections worldwide. He is a recipient of multiple international awards, including the Ford Foundation Grant for his work in Vietnam, three Communication Arts Photography Annual Awards of Excellence, and recognition as a finalist for the 2014 and 2017 Lucie Awards.

Notable works such as: Vietnam: Portraits and Landscapes, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi Streets, Roofs and Houses, Mekong Delta, Saigon Canals, Ethnic Minorities, Nhà Tập Thể, Cathedrals of the Red River Delta, and Central Markets.