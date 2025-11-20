Heritage Day SIS 2025: The Heritage Journey

09:30 am – 05:30 pm, Sun 23 Nov 2025

COMPLEX 01

29 lane 31 alley 167 Tây Sơn, Hà Nội

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (23/11/2005 – 23/11/2025), the Faculty of Cultural Industries and Heritage – School of Interdisciplinary Sciences & Arts, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, in collaboration with COMPLEX 01 and Nghe Moi – Chuyen Cua Ha Noi presents “Heritage Day SIS 2025”.

This academic-creative event aims to spread the love for cultural heritage, foster interdisciplinary learning, and connect SIS students, young people interested in heritage studies, and organizations within the heritage education network.

The program is designed to bridge heritage and cultural industries through exhibitions, discussions, and workshops, encouraging students to apply heritage knowledge to creative products, communication, design, and sustainable tourism. The event also provides a platform for students to engage with creative industry partners, demonstrate their skills, and access real-world career opportunities.

Main activities:

09:30 AM – 05:30 PM: Exhibition & hands-on activities – Touching Heritage

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Panel Talk – Dialogue with Living Heritage

01:00 PM – 02:45 PM: Heritage Exchange – Sharing & Learning Session

03:00 PM – 05:00 PM: Panel Talk – Careers in Heritage: Opportunities in a New Era

What’s waiting for you at SIS Heritage Day 2025?

– Interactive experiences with 10 cultural heritage practices:

+ Trieu Khuc paper-string making

+ Đinh Cong silver carving – Dau Bac handicraft

+ Chuong Village conical hats

+ Hanoi culinary heritage with Mach Vi Kinh Ky

+ Chuon Ngo mother-of-pearl inlay

+ Indigo dyeing

+ Vietnamese traditional attire with Họa Vân Phục

+ Traditional kites with Dó và Gió

+ Huế Royal Court Music (Nhã nhạc)

– GUESTS & SPEAKERS (to be updated):

+ Artisan Tạ Thu Hương, Chuông Village (Thanh Oai)

+ Artisan Sầm Thị Tình, Hoa Tiến Traditional Weaving Village (Nghệ An)

+ Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Thị An

+ SIS student representatives

…

Follow updates on event’s page.