Decolonized History of Art Global Narratives from 1900 to the Present

Course for Students, Academics, Art enthusiasts

17 Jan 2026 – 22 Apr 2026

Art history has never been neutral. In twenty-four online lessons, this course is one of the first sustained attempts at tracing and articulating a truly global history of modern and contemporary art beyond the Euro-American canon, bringing together long-neglected movements, languages, and artists of the five continents, to develop a more inclusive, polyphonic view.

Course in English, with recordings available with subtitles in multiple languages.

The course Decolonized History of Art is conceived as a critical intervention into art historical discourse, challenging the dominant Western perspective by bringing forward artistic experiences that have long been sidelined in relation to the European canon. Rather than treating these narratives as peripheral or derivative, the course positions them at the center, using art history itself to reveal and address broader cultural and social processes. The chronological structure is intentionally non-linear, encouraging connections across different geographies and historical moments in order to avoid re-proposing universalist accounts as much as a re-inscription of Western categories.

Participants will explore a range of geographies and temporalities, including the anti-colonial modernist movements of South Asia such as the Bengal School of Art and the Calcutta Group; Black diasporic modernisms, including the Harlem Renaissance and Caribbean avant-garde circles; Mexican and Chilean muralism, Brazilian Neo-Concretism, and the Anthropophagic movement; and modernist and calligraphic experimentation in North Africa and West Asia, exemplified by the Baghdad Modern Art Group and Algerian avant-garde circles. Postwar experimental collectives in East and Southeast Asia, such as Gutai, Mono-ha, and Dansaekhwa, are also examined, alongside pan-African cultural movements, experiences like the Kinshasa School, as well as the Hurufiyya movement and abstract modernism in West Asia. The course further explores Indigenous artistic expressions – including the work of Andean indigenist artists like José Sabogal, Julia Codesido, and Camilo Egas in Latin America and Rover Thomas and Emily Kam Kngwarray in Australia, as well as the political use of folklore in collectives like Las Arpilleras in Latin America – bringing these practices to light within broader art historical narratives. At the same time, the traditional Western trajectory of contemporary art is addressed – from early avant-garde movements such as Futurism and Constructivism, through the Neo-Avant-Garde with Abstract Expressionism and Fluxus, to Postmodernism and the present – critically addressing their colonial and often ambiguous elements.

Each lecture aims to offer alternative narratives, integrate or critically challenge existing art historical terms, and encourage a non-linear, plural approach. Click HERE for the full program.

Each session will be guided by renowned scholars and curators, such as Ute Meta Bauer, Nicolas Bourriaud, Charles Esche, Raphael Chikukwa, Gaudêncio Fidelis, Beáta Hock, Viktor Misiano, Morad Montazami, Anda Rottenberg, Shukla Sawant, Nada Shabout, R. Siva Kumar, among others.

Sessions will be held online, every Wednesday (6 PM CET) and Saturday (3 PM CET), from January 17th to April 22nd. The program is designed to be accessible both live and on-demand, giving you the flexibility to engage with the content at your own pace, while an online community extends the experience beyond individual sessions, fostering discussion and exchange among fellow learners worldwide.

The full course is €350, with an Early Bird rate of €250 available (until 28 December). Reduced fees apply for specific groups: €180 for students under 26, €220 for teachers, and €180 for residents of lower-middle and lower income countries (see which countries qualify). For those who prefer to attend individual sessions, single lessons are available at €25 each and €18 for students under 26. The lessons will be in English, with recordings available with subtitles in multiple languages.

Specific discounts are available for associations, universities, museums with specific interests on decolonization in art and related matters – please write to [email protected]