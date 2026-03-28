09 AM – 08 PM, 14 Mar – 19 Apr 2026

Annam Gallery

371/4 Hai Bà Trưng, Xuân Hòa Ward, HCMC

Entrance Fee: 20,000 VND/person

From the organizer:

Annam Gallery is proud to announce the return of ANNAM ART FAIR 2026, marking the third milestone in our journey of connecting the creative community.

This year, the fair gathers over 300 artworks from more than 60 local and international artists, creating a polyphonic portrait of contemporary art practices. From painting, sculpture, lacquer, and silk to acrylic, mixed media, and experimental materials, ANNAM ART FAIR 2026 opens up a rich visual ecosystem. Here, each artist brings a unique language, a personal rhythm, and a distinct perspective on the world.

From abstract and expressionist expressions to semi-abstract and contemporary realism, every piece contributes to a multi-dimensional dialogue within our spacious gallery environment, allowing art lovers to move freely and immerse themselves fully in each creation.

Continuing our vision as an annual landmark event in Ho Chi Minh City, ANNAM ART FAIR aims to build a sustainable platform for the arts – a place where creative practices are honored, connections are expanded, and artistic values resonate deeper each year.

ANNAM ART FAIR 2026 promises to be an unmissable destination for those seeking inspiration, novelty, and artworks with a powerful personal imprint in today’s contemporary art scene!

Follow updates on event’s page.