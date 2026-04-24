08 PM, Thurs 07 May 2026

St. Joseph´s Cathedral of Hanoi

Nha Tho Street, Hanoi

Free entrance on a first come – first served basis until full capacity

From the The Embassy of Spain in Vietnam:

The Embassy of Spain in Vietnam, in collaborations with the St. Joseph´s Cathedral of Hanoi, has the honour to present the classical music concert “Echoes of Tradition: From Bohemia to Spain,” a journey to explore different ways in which folklore and national identity have inspired European chamber music.

The concert, which will take place at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at the St. Joseph Cathedral of Hanoi, will be performed by the Helmántica Quartet from Spain: Marc Oliú (violin), Claudia Do Minh (viola), Lorenzo Meseguer (cello), and Alberto Rosado (piano).

The concert repertoire features outstanding works by Joaquín Turina, Antonín Dvořák, and Manuel de Falla, in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of his birth (1876-1946).

Antonín Dvořák (1841–1904) Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat major, Op. 87

I. Allegro con fuoco

II. Lento

III. Allegro moderato, grazioso

IV. Finale. Allegro ma non troppo

Joaquín Turina (1882–1949) Cuarteto con piano en La menor, Op. 67

I. Lento – Andante mosso

II. Vivo

III. Andante

Manuel de Falla (1876–1946) Amor Brujo

I. Pantomima

II. Danza Ritual del Fuego

This program explores different ways in which folklore and national identity have inspired European chamber music. Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Quartet No. 2 combines classical tradition with rhythmic and melodic elements drawn from Czech folk music, reflecting the lyricism and vitality characteristic of the composer.

The program continues with Joaquín Turina’s Piano Quartet in A minor, Op. 67, which presents a personal synthesis of the influence of his training in Paris and elements rooted in Andalusian tradition, becoming one of the most representative works of the Spanish chamber repertoire.

The program concludes with a tribute to Manuel de Falla (1876–1946) on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of his birth, featuring a selection from his celebrated work El amor brujo, including pieces such as the Pantomime and the Ritual Fire Dance, where his musical language is distilled into a unique fusion of folk tradition and modernity.

Taken together, these works highlight how, after drawing inspiration from European models, Spanish composers reached a pivotal moment in which their music projected itself onto the international stage, asserting a distinctive identity through a diversity of voices and aesthetics.

On this occasion, a second performance will be hosted by the Vietnam National Academy of Music on May 9, 2026 and will be preceded by masterclasses and exchange activities with professors and students of the Academy.

About artists

Lorenzo Meseguer – Cello

Professor of cello at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Castilla y León (Salamanca), Lorenzo Meseguer combines teaching with an active career as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. He has been a member of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, working with conductors such as Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Kazuki Yamada, Sir Simon Rattle, and Andris Nelsons, and currently performs with the Balthasar Neumann Ensemble under Thomas Hengelbrock. Born in Murcia, he studied in Madrid, Salzburg (Mozarteum), and London (Royal Academy of Music), graduating with top honours. He has received numerous awards in international competitions, including the Liezen International Cello Competition and the Florián de Ocampo National Cello Competition. A founding member of the Seikilos Quartet, awarded the Festclásica Emerging Ensemble Prize (2021), he regularly performs at major festivals and venues across Europe. He plays a Richard Duke cello (London, 1770).

Marc Oliú – Violin

MMarc Oliu Nieto (Girona, 1977) studied with Gonçal Comellas at the Conservatori Superior de Música del Liceu (Barcelona), graduating with top honours, and continued his training at the Hochschule für Musik “Hanns Eisler” Berlin with Ulf Wallin, later completing postgraduate studies in chamber music at the Hochschule für Musik Detmold with Ulrike Mathé and the Auryn Quartet, earning the highest distinctions. He has performed as concertmaster of the Spanish National Youth Orchestra (JONDE) and as a member of the European Union Youth Orchestra (EUYO), collaborating also with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and regularly with the Orquesta de Cadaqués. Prizewinner of the “El Primer Palau” Competition, he has appeared in major concert series and festivals, including those of the Fundación Juan March and the Cuenca Religious Music Week. Since 2006, he has been a member of the Granados Quartet, and since 2005 he has been Professor of Violin at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Castilla y León.

Alberto Rosado, piano

He belongs to a generation of performers trained in the classical repertoire and deeply committed to contemporary music, combining performance and teaching across chamber music, solo repertoire, orchestral work, and electronics. He has collaborated with leading composers such as Pierre Boulez, Helmut Lachenmann, Cristóbal Halffter, Luis de Pablo, and Toshio Hosokawa, as well as with conductors including Peter Eötvös, Susanna Mälkki, and Josep Pons, and with major orchestras such as the Spanish National Orchestra, RTVE Symphony Orchestra, Barcelona Symphony Orchestra, and Bamberger Symphoniker. A member of PluralEnsemble since 1997, he has recorded extensively, including works by Ligeti and López López. He has been invited as a guest professor at institutions in Chile and Mexico, and currently serves as Professor of Chamber Music and Contemporary Piano at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Castilla y León, where he also coordinates the Contemporary Music Workshop.

Claudia Do Minh Ramos, viola

Born in Madrid in 1994, Claudia Do Minh Ramos studied at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater “Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy” in Leipzig with Tatjana Masurenko and later completed her Master of Performance with honours at the New England Conservatory in Boston under Kim Kashkashian. She has been awarded scholarships from the Community of Madrid, the Humboldt Foundation, and the DAAD-Infinitum programme, and has worked with distinguished musicians such as Nobuko Imai and Bruno Pasquier. As an active chamber musician, she has participated in international festivals including the Prades Casals Festival and the Banff Centre, collaborating with ensembles such as the Kronos and Borromeo String Quartets. She is a founding member of the Rasa String Quartet, prizewinner of the Chamber Music in Yellow (2020) and MTNA (2021) competitions. Alongside her performing career, she is currently Professor of Viola at the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Castilla y León and at the Centro Superior de Música Katarina Gurska in Madrid.

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