14 and 15 Dec 2019, 5 pm

Hanoi Rock City

27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi

From the organizer:

“Balloons go up, candles blow out

Kids all around jump and shout

The date draws near and we want you here

To celebrate HRC’s 9th year!”

Since 2010, we’ve been dreaming, acting, playing and connecting people to create a community called Hanoi Rock City. For many of us, Hanoi Rock City is not only a venue of art and music but also a home of passion and creativity. You might not believe it but, yes! This home is turning 9 this December!

To celebrate the 9th life of Hanoi Rock City, we invite you all to home-coming weekends with brothers and sisters. There’ll be marshmallow, corn on the cob, sweet potato free to use on our firepit and other food vendors.

Together, we’ll sing, we’ll drink, we’ll dance, and make this home bigger, stronger and liven up than ever.

Ticket: 150k,000vnd/night

Follow updates on event’s page