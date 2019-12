Christmas Inspired Cantonese Dinner at Pan Pacific Hanoi

Tue 24 Dec 2019, 6 – 10 pm

Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi:

Located at Level 2, Ming Restaurant is the perfect place if you’re looking for a decent Christmas meal, with a fabulous Christmas inspired Cantonese 9-course menu such as: Wok Charred Salmon Medallion, Yin Yang Fish Roulade with Crispy Wrapper that are made in style from premium ingredients appearing alongside the international delights such as: Foie Gras Wonton, Chicken Ballotine with Black Garlic, Lychee Fritter and Chicken Jus.

6:00pm – 10:00pm | 24 December 2019 | Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi

VND 988,000++ per pax for nine-course Christmas dinner and a glass of Gluehwein

***15% savings for booking by 15 December

Booking hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

Email: [email protected]