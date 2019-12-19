Exhibition “Mộc 2019″

Exhibition: 19 – 29 Dec 2019

Center for Fine Arts and Photography Exhibition and Examination

29 Hang Bai, Hanoi

From the organizers:

“Mộc” is an annual art exhibition of a group of Hanoi – Saigon artists aiming for constant innovation in the quality of the art works and the participating artists.

This year, besides the 6 familiar names from the previous exhibitions: Nguyễn Thanh Sơn, Lưu Bảo Trung, Đinh Minh Đông, Đỗ Bình, Trương Văn Ngọc and Dương Ngô, there are also Trần Thành, Nguyễn Nghĩa Dậu and watercolor artist Hồ Hưng (Saigon). Although each artist uses different media such as lacquer, oil paints, carvings… with distinct identities, the works exhibited hold a simple, sincere spirit. Hopefully “Mộc 4” will be a cozy and vibrant art space in the last days of 2019.

Free entry

