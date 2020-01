All the activities to celebrate the traditional Tet holiday were aggregated and sent to you by Hanoi Grapevine.

Wish you all find in your heart and a new year full of joys.

Viet Tet – Street Tet 2020

18 Jan 2020, 8 am – 9:30 pm

Kim Ngan Temple

44 Hang Bac, Hang Buom, Hoan Kiem , Ha Noi

Link event.

Tet painting displayed month

13 Jan – 08 Jan 2020, 9 am

Chọn Auction House

63 Ham Long, Hoan Kiem, Hà Nội

Link event.

Metropole Tet 2020 Market

17 Jan – 19 Jan 2020, 4 pm – 8 pm

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi

15 Ngo Quyen, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Link event.

Hello Spring Music Night 2020

17 Jan 2020, 8:30 pm

Trinh Ca Tea Room

alley 2 on the left of lane 233 To Hieu, Cau Giay, Ha Noi.

Link event.

Aodai and Flowers

17 Jan 2020, 6 pm– 31 Jan 2020, 5 pm

Vietnamese Women’s Museum

36 Ly Thuong Kiet, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Link event.

Flea Market in Spring

12 Jan 2020, 8:30 am – 18 Jan 2020 10 pm

Vincom Megamall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan, Ha Noi

Link event.

Make calender to celebrate Tet 2020

18 Jan 2020, 8 am – 12 pm

Little Fish’s House

101 Dao Tan, Ba Dinh, Ha Noi

Link event.

Saturday Piano Evening

18 Jan 2020, 8:30 pm – 10:30 pm

Tranquil Books & Coffee

18b Nguyen Bieu, Ha Noi

Link event.

Hanoi Sunday Market

19 Jan 2020, 1 pm – 8 pm

The 100 – perfect garden – perfect beer

68/238 Au Co, Ha Noi

Link event.

Spring Galery 2020 “Beauty”

11 Jan 2020 – 20 Jan 2020, 9 am – 6 pm

Exhibition Centre of Fine Art and Photography

29 Hang Bai, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi.

Link event.

Old Quarter Music

18 Jan 2020, 8 pm 9:30 pm

Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Center

50 Dao Duy Tu, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Link event.

Spring Collection 2020

25 Dec 2019 – 16 Feb 2020

Hanoi Studio Gallery

13 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Ha Noi

Link event.

Workshop Make Calender for Tet

18 Jan 2020, 10 am – 12 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art

B1-R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City, 72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuân, Ha Noi

Link event.