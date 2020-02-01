28-29 Feb – 1 Mar 2020, 9 am – 4:30 pm

Hanoi

21-23 Feb 2020, 9 am – 4:30 pm

Ho Chi Minh

From the organizer

Creative Arts Therapy – is a collaborative supportive partnership between therapist and client, in engaging and supporting acts of creativity and reflection that foster healing, growth and resilliance. The creative arts therapist uses themselves as an instrument and tool of practice and so also engages in a life long learning through reflection, creative processes, self care and supervision. The theoretical basis is informed by integrative theory, person centred psychodynamic therapy, relational and systemic approaches, and multimodal use of the creative arts.

Creativity philosophy: everyone is creative, to be creative is to be human. Creativity naturally promotes and supports resilience, health and healing.

This three-day programme “Understanding and Navigating Trauma & Resilience” is designed to give participants an overview and experiential exploration of:

The concepts of trauma and resilience

Psychological Emergency response and Psychological First Aid

The neuroscience of trauma

Trauma and the soul / What is spiritual trauma care

The application of Creative Arts therapy in responding to trauma and in building resilience.

How ritual and ceremony can be an important part of trauma recovery.

An exploration of the application into practice with clients – a review of real life case studies

Who is it for?

For professionals and those interested in professional training in working with anyone who has experienced trauma and/or would like to build resilience.

Please note this won’t equip participants to be fully competent in working with trauma – the training is designed to build on participants’ knowledge, expand their self-awareness and to enable safe practice within the levels of their competence.

The training methodology is experiential and creative and requires participants to engage in deep inner reflective practice. Whilst the training is not a therapy group, the training is therapeutic. Issues around the theme may emerge in the process and whilst participants will be fully supported during the training process they will need to take responsibility of their own wellbeing and ensure they have adequate support structures in place to support them should any traumatic events arise.

Trauma can be defined as a psychological, emotional response to an event or an experience that is deeply distressing or disturbing.

Everyone is likely to experience a traumatic event in their life, it is almost unavoidable. Everyone’s experience of traumatic events will be different. How people are affected, cope and recover varies greatly.

Most commonly, the term resilience has come to mean an individual’s ability to overcome adversity and continue his or her normal development.

“In the context of exposure to significant adversity, resilience is both the capacity of individuals to navigate their way to the psychological, social, cultural, and physical resources that sustain their well-being, and their capacity individually and collectively to negotiate for these resources to be provided in culturally meaningful ways.” Dr. Michael Unger

During this course we will be exploring a holistic culturally appropriate and creative response to managing trauma and building resilience.

Facilitator:

Carrie Herbert is an Integrative Arts Psychotherapist, qualified Trainer, supervisor and consultant. As Director of Arts Therapy Services for Ragamuffin International*. Carrie has extensive experience in the following areas: asylum seekers and refugees, mental health, trauma and abuse, conflict & post conflict work, therapeutic training and supervision. Carrie is also a photographer, musician (saxophone/guitar) and singer/songwriter, with an avid interest in all of the arts for expression, social action and change. Carrie has also conducted workshops and presentations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Peru and Greece.

Review on Creative Arts Therapy Course in Hanoi, August 2019

Course information

Time& Venue:

21-23/2/2020 @Hồ Chí Minh City. (9:00-16:30)

28-29/2 & 1/3/2020 @Hanoi 9:00-16:30

Tuition fee: 6.500.000 VND / course

Early bird: 5.700.000 VND if paid by 10 February 2020

Early bird for group of 2: 5.500.000 VND by 10 February 2020

VDMT Alumni: 5.500.000 VND if paid by 10 February 2020

Scholarship: 03 scholarships of 70%, 50% and 30% tuition fee will be awarded, based on applicant’s Letter of Interest. .

