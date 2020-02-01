Home Event Listings Season Opening Gala Concert 2020
Wed 12 Feb 2020, 8 pm
Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
From ticketvn
You are invited to the Season Opening Gala Concert 2020 with the performance of:
Conductor: Honna Tetsuji
Piano Soloist: Kobayashi Aimi
and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
Program
F. Chopin:
Piano Concerto No.1 E-minor, Op.11
Interval
J. Strauss II:
An der Schoenen Blauen Donau
(Beautiful Blue Danube Walz)
F. Liszt:
Hungarian Rhapsody No.2
Ticket Prices: VND 300.000, 400.000, 600.000
Free delivery tel and more details: 0983067996, 0913489858
Performance duration (minutes): 1 hour(s) 30 min(s)
Break: 15
Follow updates on event’s page