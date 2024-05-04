Finest Project 2024: Monsoon Music Festival

About project: Monsoon Music Festival is a quality annual music festival that attracts over 40,000 festivalgoers every year. From 2023, Monsoon Music Festival employed a new format: a citywide festival with 10 days of music, gathered more than 40 artists/bands in the country and abroad and radiated the festival atmosphere to every corner of Hanoi. Monsoon 2023 took on the theme of Phố Hàng Nhạc (Street of Music) – inspired by the names of the 36 old streets of Hanoi. With the new format present throughout the city, Monsoon Music Festival introduced festivalgoers to a variety of performance stages with 04 locations within Hanoi Old Quarter and 02 concert nights at the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.

Monsoon Music Festival has become an official cultural event of Hanoi. Under the theme of Phố Hàng Nhạc, the festival has not only revived the capital city’s cultural heritage, relics and institutions but also increasingly attracted local and international tourists; thereby generating practical values for the cultural industries and contributing to the recognition and image of a vibrant creative city. Phố Hàng Nhạc also inspired and promoted creativity, creating opportunities for Vietnamese artists to access, learn and define their path in bringing their images and music to the global stage.

Art form: Thanh Viet Production

Duration: 14 – 22 Oct 2023

Organizer: Thanh Viet Production

Activities: Performances

HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST is an annual event that honors contemporary art projects in Vietnam. The event is organized and nominated by Hanoi Grapevine and the general audience.

The event aims to honor individuals, organizations, creative art projects & activities as well as artists who are 35 or younger who have made impacts on the community in order to encourage the development of local creative arts, to promote greater communication and to further spread the influence of art and culture in the community.

In an effort to give the most comprehensive and objective view, HANOI GRAPEVINE’s FINEST always offers different formats in each edition. This year, Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2024 is divided into two major categories: Honouring and Recognition.

