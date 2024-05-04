Finest Project 2024: Krossing Over Art Festival

About project: Krossing Over Art Festival (KOAF) is a dance festival focusing on interconnections and diversity through exploring and promoting interdisciplinary art practices, where the language of movement is combined with dialogues and interactions with various forms of art such as music, poetry, visual arts and cinema. KOAF also offers a platform for Vietnamese artists who seek international cooperation opportunities and a playground for cultural and professional exchanges between creative practitioners in the country and abroad.

After three editions from 2017 to 2019, the fourth season of the festival – KOAF 2023 was held by Kerman in collaboration with OHQUAO in HCMC, with the participation of various local artists (Meritorious Artist Hoàng Yến, Minh Hiền, Alexander Tú, dance group Lyricists, Lê Mai Anh, Trần Quốc Dũng, Chinh Ba,…), international artists (Sébastien Ly, Loic Guénin, Kim-Sanh Chau, Yohei Yama,…) and independent filmmakers (La Zung, Đoàn Thanh Toàn, Red, Kim, Robin Mahieux,…).KOAF 2023 programme delivered diverse and refreshing art experiences through 08 events: performances “Resonate state”, “Cross/Over”, “Journal”, “Among a thousand stars”, talks & performance “Can you hear me now”, workshops “Resonance”, “Bleu Neon”, and talk & film screening “When film meets dance”.

Art form: Dance, interdisciplinary art

Duration: 08 – 15 Apr 2023

Organizer: Institut français du Vietnam, Kerman

Activities: Performances, workshops, film screenings & talks

