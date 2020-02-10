Finest Organizers Nominees: DOCLAB

DOCLAB – Hanoi Center for Documentary Films & the Moving Image

Founded in : 2009

Years of operation : 10 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : DOCLAB K11; Hand-on workshop; Film screenings and discussions

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Dedicated to the fostering of a new generation of independent documentary filmmakers and video artists, as well as the development of a local audience community, DocLab is one of the rare independent education center for filmmaking and experimental video arts that also hosts film screenings and talks. Many well-known artists have hailed from DocLab.

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

