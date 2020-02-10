Finest Organizers Nominees: ERATO School

ERATO School of Music and Performing Art

Founded in : 2018

Years of operation : 11 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Erato offers music training and arts education in methodical approach, providing venues and facilities for art events and projects by independent artists and organizations.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: The Erato School of Music and Performing Arts (ESMPA) was founded in 2008 and now has branches in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. In Hanoi, Erato has provided venues and facilities for art events and projects by independent artists and organizations, hosting the “Future of Tradition” project, learning spaces for Dom Dom Experimental Music and Art Center, and providing artists with studio and exhibition spaces.

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.