Finest Organizers Nominees: Kinergie Studio

Kinergie Studio- Contemporary Dance and Ballet Studio

Founded in : 2015

Years of operation : 4 năm

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Kinergie Studio teaches contemporary dance and ballet and hosts dance workshops, while co-organizing various choreography and dance projects. The studio also provide a venue for dance and performing activities.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: The studio teaches contemporary dance and ballet while taking the initiative to co-host workshops with dance professionals from Vietnam and abroad, along with foreign cultural organization in various arts projects such as Quest Festival, Performing Arts Spring Festival (P.A.S), Balade en France…

