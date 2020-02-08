Finest Project Nominees: Hanoi Dance Fest 2019

Hanoi Dance Fest 2019 contemporary dance program







About project: : Hanoi Dance Fest 2019 – a contemporary dance program, consists of six dance performances with Vietnamese choreographers living in Germany, Switzerland and Vietnam, a Vietnamese-French choreographer and a Scottish choreographer. All contemporary dance pieces will showcase the unique features of the diverse culture of each country. Hanoi Dance Fest 2019 aims to create a stage for young and talented choreographers, promoting new ideas and diverse multidisciplinary collaborations between local and international choreographers and artists working in different cultural contexts. At the same time, the event will also be a chance for the Vietnamese audience to explore and discover aesthetic values and impressions introduced by contemporary dance.

Art form: Dance

Duration: 28 & 30/6/2019

Organizer: Goethe Institut, Institut Francais, Vietnam National Opera & Ballet

Activities: 6 dance pieces choreographed, 2 public performances

