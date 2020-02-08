Finest Project Nominees: Month of Arts Practice – MAP

Month of Arts Practice – MAP

About project: Month of Arts Practice is an annual art project by Heritage Space, initiatied by artist Trần Trọng Vũ with the aim to create a space for creating, experimenting and practicing new art ideas, based on the collaboration and interaction between local and international artists.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: Oct – Dec 2020

Organizer: Heritage Space

Activities: Talks, tours, seminars, exhibition

Reference link

