Finest Project Nominees: PAS – Spring Stage Festival

PAS – Spring Stage Festival

About project: PAS – Spring Stage Festival has been initiated and co-organized for the first time in 2015. The festival aims to create a forum for multicultural art exchange between different art performers and audience based in Vietnam and South East Asia.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: 25 & 26/5/2019

Organizer: Atelier Theatre de Hanoi – Drama and Arts Space

Activities: Theater, workshops, concerts, contemporary dance

Reference link

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.