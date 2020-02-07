Opening: Fri 14 Feb 2020, 6 pm

Exhibition: 14 Feb – 10 Feb 2020

The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

15 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh

From the organizer

The Factory is pleased to present the largest solo exhibition of Võ Trân Châu, and also is the first exhibition of year 2020 that organized by The Factory

The exhibition “Leaf Picking in the Ancient Forest” introduces the works of Vo Tran Chau on the journey to find the heritage, revisiting history as well as memories. Fabric is the material throughout Vo Tran Chau’s art practice for many years, which is also the main material in this exhibition. Over the past two years, Chau has been collecting clothes from containers that have appeared at wharves in Saigon. Overwhelmed by their confusion, Chau envisioned the vicious circle of the second polluting industry in the world: production (in developing countries) – consumption (in developed countries). ) – discharge (returning to third countries). The series of works appearing in the exhibition “Leaf Picking in the Ancient Forest” by Vo Tran Chau is the journey of picking up the lost things, weaving the memories slowly – in contrast to the rapid disappearance of the old architectural construction make way for today’s rapid urban development.

