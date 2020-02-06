Finest Project Nominees: Solo Marathon
Solo Marathon art residency by Á Space
About project: Annual art residency program with the aim to support young artists aged 20-35 to practice contemporary art in all forms and materials and share with the public through an open studio and talks. The project aims at reconsidering and responding to environmental/cultural/social changes and gives priority to multidisciplinary projects and projects that have the collaboration between artists and other voices such as scientists, researchers, artisans, etc. to inspire and fill the gaps between art and life in transparent dialogues by sharing voices from multiple perspectives. Solo Marathon encourages young artists to get out of their comfort zone to take up dialogues and share their work with others.
Art form: Multidisciplinary
Duration: 27-30/6/2019
Organizer: Á Space
Activities: Artist residency, exhibition, open studio, artist talks
To vote for this project, please click on this links