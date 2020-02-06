Finest Project Nominees: Solo Marathon

Solo Marathon art residency by Á Space

About project: Annual art residency program with the aim to support young artists aged 20-35 to practice contemporary art in all forms and materials and share with the public through an open studio and talks. The project aims at reconsidering and responding to environmental/cultural/social changes and gives priority to multidisciplinary projects and projects that have the collaboration between artists and other voices such as scientists, researchers, artisans, etc. to inspire and fill the gaps between art and life in transparent dialogues by sharing voices from multiple perspectives. Solo Marathon encourages young artists to get out of their comfort zone to take up dialogues and share their work with others.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: 27-30/6/2019

Organizer: Á Space

Activities: Artist residency, exhibition, open studio, artist talks

Reference link

To vote for this project, please click on this links