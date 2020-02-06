Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest voting’s tutorial

HANOI GRAPEVINE’S FINEST aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner

Honoring categories

– Finest Organizers

– Finest Projects

– Finest Artists

Voting methods

The list of nominees for each category will be posted on Hanoi Grapevine’s Facebook and website. Audience members can access the Google Forms links through each posts, or through this link