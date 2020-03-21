Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2019 – Award Announcement
Hanoi Grapevone Choices
Finest Organizers Nominees
Six Space – Art space
TPD – Centre for the assistance and development of movie talents
Heritage Space – Contemporary art space
Doclab – Centre for documentary film and the moving images
Matca – Photography Community
Manzi – Independent contemporary art space
Autumn Meeting – International independent cinema event
Kinergie Studio – Contemporary dance and ballet studio
Hanoi Rock City – Music venue
Congratulations to the art organizers who have been selected by HANOI GRAPEVINE for their significant and meaningful art projects and activities that had positive impact and contribute to the arts community as well as the community at large.
Finest Project Nominees
Future of Tradition
Hanoi Dance Fest 2019
Made in Vietnam 2019
Art in the Forest
Swan lake Ballet
Congratulations to the projects that have been selected by the audience for their artistic quality, social, educational, and development significance, and their ability to connect with the public.
Finest Artist Nominees
Vũ Ngọc Khải
Trần Thanh Huy
Phạm Ngọc Lân
Phạm Ngọc Hà Ninh
Trang Linh Valerie Phạm
Trang Trịnh
Lê Giang
Ngọc Nâu
Lương Huệ Trinh
Nguyễn Duy Thành
Hà Thúy Hằng
Congratulations to the young artists selected by HANOI GRAPEVINE who are 35 years old or under, who have been active in 2019 and have presented their works or have participated in projects and events that have significant artistic and educational meaning.
Congratulations to all the organizers, projects and artists selected by the audience for their artistic quality, social meaning, education, development, and their widespread connectivity to the public.
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.
The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.
This program is sponsored by the Japan Foundation in Vietnam (JFF).
Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)
The voting period runs from February 07, 2020, to February 20, 2020.
Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.