Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest 2019 – Award Announcement

Hanoi Grapevone Choices

Finest Organizers Nominees

Six Space – Art space

TPD – Centre for the assistance and development of movie talents

Heritage Space – Contemporary art space

Doclab – Centre for documentary film and the moving images

Matca – Photography Community

Manzi – Independent contemporary art space

Autumn Meeting – International independent cinema event

Kinergie Studio – Contemporary dance and ballet studio

Hanoi Rock City – Music venue

Congratulations to the art organizers who have been selected by HANOI GRAPEVINE for their significant and meaningful art projects and activities that had positive impact and contribute to the arts community as well as the community at large.

Finest Project Nominees

Future of Tradition

Hanoi Dance Fest 2019

Made in Vietnam 2019

Art in the Forest

Swan lake Ballet

Congratulations to the projects that have been selected by the audience for their artistic quality, social, educational, and development significance, and their ability to connect with the public.

Finest Artist Nominees

Vũ Ngọc Khải

Trần Thanh Huy

Phạm Ngọc Lân

Phạm Ngọc Hà Ninh

Trang Linh Valerie Phạm

Trang Trịnh

Lê Giang

Ngọc Nâu

Lương Huệ Trinh

Nguyễn Duy Thành

Hà Thúy Hằng

Congratulations to the young artists selected by HANOI GRAPEVINE who are 35 years old or under, who have been active in 2019 and have presented their works or have participated in projects and events that have significant artistic and educational meaning.

Congratulations to all the organizers, projects and artists selected by the audience for their artistic quality, social meaning, education, development, and their widespread connectivity to the public.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

This program is sponsored by the Japan Foundation in Vietnam (JFF).

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest (PDF)

Nominees List

The voting period runs from February 07, 2020, to February 20, 2020.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.