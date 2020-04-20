Essay and Painting Competition for school going children

Deadline: 28 Apr 2020

From the organizer

Dr. B.R Ambedkar, the first law minister of free India, was the Chairman of the drafting committee of the constitution and is referred to as the “Architect of the Indian Constitution.”

To spread the importance of the constitution and the thoughts and ideas of Dr. Ambedkar, 26th November was chosen as the “Constitution Day.”

The Painting Competition

Topic: Dr. B.R Ambedkar and The Indian Constitution

Requirements: From age 7 to 12.

Essay Competition

Topic: Dr. B.R Ambedkar and The Indian Constitution

Requirements:

From age 7 to 12.

Language: English.

Maximum 1000 words.

Submissions and queries are requested to be sent to [email protected] by April 28, 2020.

Top 3 entries will be felicitated on the occasion of Independence Day on 15 Aug 2020.

Follow updates on event’s page.