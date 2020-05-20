Exhibition: Seeing Cự Đà

Opening: Sun 17 May 2020, 10 am

Exhibition: 17 May – 30 May 2020

Painting workshop: 20 May 2020

Mành Studio

No 230, Ba Gang lane, Cự Đà village, Thanh Oai, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

After many years actives in the art industry, many group exhibitions, on 17 May, artist Nguyen Quoc Thang debuts his first solo exhibition at Mành Studio, Ba Gang lane in Cự Đà Village, Cự Khê, Thanh Oai, Hanoi.

The exhibition consists of more than 50 works with gouache materials (on newspaper or paperboard) drawing landscapes, still life, sketches inspired by the place where the artist is living and working for nearly 10 years.

With the usual approach when drawing about an old village or an old town, the artist is often obsessed with the color of time, nostalgic with the legacy left in the modern life rhythm. Nguyen Quoc Thang chooses a more open and romantic view, which is to harmonize the ancient of village gates, houses, small alleys with bright and vibrant colors. The village has gone through four seasons in pictures that are both elusive and poetic, hiding a dream of “a freshness and happiness”.

Graduating from Vietnam Fine Arts University, Nguyen Quoc Thang has been known for woodcarving, he has also painted many oil paintings; However, in this debut, he chose the gouache material. Material that he said “very familiar, popular” but “spongy, clear”, allows the artist to expressing rushing emotions about a simple and familiar place – village.

The combination of color and newspaper is an artist’s intention. The drawing itself on a paper that already has words / paragraph has a very different feeling than “drawing on a pure white paper”. The glimpse of the words, the accent at the village gate, the roofs, the deep alleys, the doorways, the jars, the bamboo reminds the beauty of graphics and culture. The path of beauty, through the eyes of the artist, is from the “objects” – the value of objects, one can see and read there of great spiritual value.

Located on the banks of the Nhue River, about 20km to the west of Hanoi City center, Cu Da village has a great advantage – near both the city and the river, terrain of prosperity. The village has old houses, temples, pagodas … bearing typical Northern delta architecture, besides French-style houses of over 100 years old. Cu Da village is also famous for two traditional occupations: vermicelli making and soy sauce making still to this day.