Culture Connects – Crossovers and Fundraising

Hanoi Studio Gallery A group exhibition marks the reopening of Hanoi Studio Gallery
QUA. A collaborative show that unites the work of Saigon-based photographers Annie Dang and Ariel Cameron
L’Espace Exhibition about the life in physical and mental way of several young people from the age of 18 to 22
Online event A competition for kids to experience and tell their story through artistic language
First Floor Gallery, Art and Coffee A new series of artwork from artist David Evans
VUUV Building An occasion for the artists to examine different possibilities of practicing visual arts
11 venues of Toong Co-working Space in Hanoi and Saigon More than 70 artworks grouped into 3 modules entitled Cracked – Rife – Sow
Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The exhibition shows the 16 greatest artworks of two Austrian painters
Flamingo Dai Lai Resort 26 Oct 2019 – 20 Oct 2020 – An outdoor exhibition of 68 artworks by 10 painters and 7 sculpturers from Vietnam and other countries