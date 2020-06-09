Private Opening: 19 June 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

Exhibition: 20 June – 18 Sep 2020

Vin Gallery

11 Street 55, Thao Dien ward, District 2, Hochiminh

From the organizer:

Vin Gallery is pleased to present, D’eau et de verdure / Nước Xanh Non Biếc, a resulting show following the continuation project from Lê Giang’s residency at Cité internationale des Arts in Paris. Through an investigative lens, Lê Giang turns to the archives in France, to learn and to question the shared past between the two countries. D’eau et de verdure / Nước Xanh Non Biếc is an attempt to seek reconciliation and to examine the myths in the context of contemporary Vietnam.

Lê Giang has participated in exhibitions and art projects in the UK, Singapore, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Hong Kong and Vietnam. She is also the co-founder of the art space, Six Space in Hanoi which supports young artists and endeavors to provide diversity in approaches and perspectives to art and creative practices. Recently, Lê Giang and Six Space have been nominated for Hanoi’s Grapevine’s Finest 2019 award, a recognition for impact made on the community.

