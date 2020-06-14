Hanoi Love Songs Night

Fri 26 June 2020, 08 pm – 10:30 pm

Cà phê Thứ Bảy Hà Nội

45-47 Trần Xuân Soạn, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Hanoi is an endless inspiration for many musicians. Songs about Hanoi can be divided into: epic and love songs. As the name implies, the Hanoi Love Song will select individual love songs about Hanoi as well as set in Hanoi.

You will experience a wonderful love song journey from a few decades ago from Vietnamese musicians such as i Đoàn Chuẩn-Từ Linh, Anh Bằng, Trần Quang Lộc, Ngô Thụy Miên, Phó Đức Phương, Dương Thụ, Phú Quang, Trần Tiến, Việt Anh, Giáng Son, Hoàng Anh Minh, Lê Thành Trung…

Please come to the show before 08 pm. The voices Khoi Minh, Viet Long, Phuong Mai, guests singer Vu Minh Vuong, the inspirational band Nang Moi and the narrator Hanh An An are pleased to welcome you.

Surcharge: 180,000 VND (excluding beverages)

How to book: transfer money to the bank account

VCB 0451001892688 – Thanh Cong branch – Nguyen Manh Ha.

Content: “Attending NHNN” with your name and phone number.

We will confirm once the transfer is received. At the music night, you just need to read the name and phone number to enter the door.

Follow updates on event’s page.