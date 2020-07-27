Craft workshop – Lotus tea workshop

01 Aug 2020, 02 pm – 04 pm

Sen Phố

50 Đào Duy Từ, Hà Nội

Please send your registration [email protected]

From the organizer:

The Lotus flower is the national flower of Vietnam, it is also the flower of the dawn, the symbol of purity, commitment and optimism and has long been the subject of poems, songs and art.

This afternoon is dedicated to the lotus flower in the lovely SEN PHỐ tea “house”.

Want to know more about this flower, its power, essence, stories and its tea? Then you will love this lotus flower workshop

Nguyễn Thu Hương will take us on a lotus journey to discover the versatility of Vietnam’s favorite flower.

Fee: 250.000 per one

Participants max: 12 peoples

Program:

– The importance of the lotus flower in Vietnamese spiritual and cultural life

– How the lotus is applied to life

– The uses of different parts of the lotus flower

– How to make lotus tea – how the lotus flower is used for infusing green tea

– How to tie your tea-filled lotus petals

– About SEN which is dedicated to the lotus

Includes a lotus flower for each, a lotus tea party with some lotus-based light snacks