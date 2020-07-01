Photography Exhibition ”Self Made” MDK4

01 – 04 July 2020, 09 am – 09 pm

Narcissism – Narc Studio

86/24B Thích Quảng Đức, Phường 5, Quận Phú Nhuận, HCM

From the organizer:

Photography exhibition MDK4, which showcases the 4th photography class’s works from students taught by photographer Nguyen Minh Duc. This is the result of a 6-month long class. During this time, in addition to learning techniques, students also develop their own creative ability and direction. Finish the course, end the journey to find themselves in photography. However, their cosmic journey is just beginning.

Each student, each with a different style, will bring interesting works to the onlooker. For photography lovers, this exhibition will give you a complete look at fashion, art fashion, grunge art, nu-art, concept art, fashion beauty …