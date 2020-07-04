Poster Workshop

Sat 25 July 2020, 02 pm – 05 pm

Khô Mực Studio

Floor 1, 58/12 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Ward 6, District 3, HCM

From the organizer:

Risograph! What is that all about and how to apply this technique into an artwork? Just come over to learn about new things and release your creativity.

Suitable for beginners and experts

It’s time to experiment using a mixture of collage (images making), patterns, pre-made templates and mark-making techniques where you will create 10 x A3 prints x your own design, printed in 2 colours on our risograph printers.

Please feel free to bring along your own materials (but please make sure they are all A3 or smaller greyscale print outs, no USB please as we are unable to print them out here in the studio)

Limited number of attendants: 10 pax / session

Price: 500,000 VND/1 pax, 900,000 VND/ 2pax

Bank transfer information:

Account number: 191 326 2735 0011

Account holder: PHAN DANG PHUOC DUY

Bank: TECHCOMBANK, An Phu branch or HCMC branch

Content: Your Name – Riso Workshop – Date (Ex: Son Tung-Riso Workshop-25.07)

You will get a confirmation email of your booking after filling the below form and transferring tuition fee to our bank account above.

All the best and see you soon!