Pullman Hanoi Moon Cakes 2020

15 Aug – 01 Oct 2020

Pullman Hanoi Hotel

40 Cat Linh street, Dong Da district, Hanoi

From Pullman Hanoi:

Inspired by Vietnamese traditional well-known image of “The Golden Carps Dancing with The Moon”, Pullman Hanoi has curated the Full Moon Festival Box Gift Set for 2020. Legend has it that each Golden Carp that swims up the golden river upstream and leaps the waterfall at a legendary mountain would be transformed into powerful dragons. Thus, Golden Carp symbolizes the bravery, prosperity and well-being for entrepreneurs.

From the meticulously selected local seasonal and finest imported ingredients, our artisan pastry chefs at Pullman Hanoi have crafted four distinguishing flavors that balance between the traditional and modern healthy tastes: Lotus Seed with Salted Egg (Traditional Crust), Green Tea with Salted Egg (Bamboo Charcoal Crust), Pandan (Brown Rice Crust) and finally Mixed Nuts with Chorizo Sausage (Traditional Crust). This also encompasses our wishes to esteemed partners, families and friends a Mid-Autumn Festival full of bliss, prosperity and good health.

Enjoying the moon by the golden fragrant lotus pond, “Golden Carp Jumping over the Dragon Waterfall” encompasses persistence to overcome challenges to achieve success and prosperity for your valued partners.

The image of “Five Golden Dragons Dancing with The Moon” to welcome “Five Good Lucks Home” including Prosperity, Safety, Wealth, Good Health and Longevity to your esteemed business partners or families and friends.

Pullman Hanoi’s moon cake is available at Grand Lobby from 15 Aug 2020 to 01 Oct 2020.

About Pullman Hanoi

Pullman Hanoi adds warmth to the urban dweilling. A place for living, meeting, exchanging. Not just a place to rest. Even the busiest schedule allows a moment to enjoy the cosmopolitan Pullman Hanoi. With 242 impeccable rooms and suites, La Cheminée Restaurant and Mint Bar, Pullman Hanoi proposes the right balance between relaxation and sociability. Pullman Hanoi is adapted with the B-Leisure concept (balance between business and leisure) and designed to accommodate from any type of meetings, business seminars on a tight timeable to friends gathering for a drink. The interior is cosmopolitan, timeless and stimulating social interaction.

About Pullman

Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today Pullman features more than 130 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world. Pullman is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 countries.