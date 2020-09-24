Broadway Jazz Class

05 Oct – 26 Nov 2020

4th floor, no. 9 Tống Duy Tân, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Musicals have been the heart of big cities like London, New York for a very long time. These cities are places that became famous with musicals like Chicago, Lion King, Wicked and recently widely known musicals movies like La la Land, Cats.

Beside singing and acting skills, dancing is the skill that expresses musicals spirit. So what kind of dance style being used in musicals? It’s Theatre Jazz!

Linh An is a professionally trained choreographer – dancer in Theatre Jazz Dance at Broadway, New York, USA. With the instruction of experienced Broadway choreographer like Chet Walker, Diane Laurenson and rising names like Al Blackstone, Karla Garcia, Linh An’s dance style is a great combination of classic Theatre Jazz spirit in Broadway musicals (especially from 40s to 70s) and modern color in Street Jazz & Commercial Jazz, which is often seen on concert stage in recent years.

Joining our class, you’ll get to:

– Learn about posture and musicality in Jazz Dance

– Practice Ballet basic techniques used in Jazz Dance

– Practice Foundational techniques, travel combo in Jazz Dance

– Learn Theatre Jazz dance combo in American Musicals (especially musicals from 40s to 70s like: Chicago, Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd street,…) with a touch of Linh An’s personal dance style.

– Make friends with Jazz Dance lovers and become a part of Theatre Dance community in Hanoi.

– Fun and laughters, and maybe you’ll get to throw hat (if you bring one)!

Class Information:

– Style: Broadway – Theatre Jazz Dance

– Start Day: October 5th 2020 (Autumn Course)

– Level: Open

– Instructor: Choreographer – Dancer Linh An

– Number of Attendances: 10 – 20 people

– Time: 08 pm – 09:30pm, Mon & Thu (05 Oct – 26 Nov 2020)

– Location: 4th Floor, no.9, Tong Duy Tan Street, Hoan Kiem district, Hanoi

– Class Fee:

+ 2 – month Course: 2,240,000VNĐ (16 sessions – 2 sessions/ week – 140,000VNĐ/session)

+ Drop – in: 190,000VNĐ/session

(Please be informed that TDV can only accept drop – in students if we’re available)

You can also contact directly with TDV if you’re interested in private class (small group class for 5 peoples or 1-1)

How to sign up:

* Step 1:

Give us a message via Theatre Dance Vietnam: “Your full name + Phone no. + Email”

Or fill out this FORM

* Step 2:

Pay class fees via e-banking in order to save your spot.

NOTE: TDV only accepts class fees via e-banking. Students have 3

days from the day they sign up to save their spots; as TDV would prioritise “first come first serve”.

Thank you for your understanding.

* E-banking information:

– Account holder’s name: An Hoàng Khánh Linh

– Account number: 19036197876013

– Bank: Techcombank – Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint‑ stock Bank

– Please provide: Your full name_ the phone number (you use to sign up) _ TDV01

(TDV will check our account at the end of the day; to secure your payment, please screenshot your payment/receipt & send it to TDV via our facebook message, or text us via our hotline phone number.

LAST DAY to SIGN-UP: 12 am, 28 Sep 2020.

More about Linh An:

Linh An is a dancer-choreographer, who was trained in contemporary dance and street choreography before pursueing Theatre Jazz. After 4 years of working in the dance/entertainment industry in Vietnam, on a trip to New York City, Linh had witnessed the magic of Broadway musicals and the art of Theatre Jazz for the first time. She was determined that this is what she would like to devote in learning. After graduating the National Economics University in Hanoi, Linh decided to change her path to train in Theatre Jazz professionally in Broadway Dance Center, New York. During her time in NYC, she had undergone intensive trainings with renowned Broadway professionals such as: Chet Walker, Diane Laurenson, James Kinney, Al Blackstone, Karla Puno Garcia, Josh Assor,… Besides Theatre Jazz, Linh An also trains in Ballet, Tap, and Street dance.

As a performing artist- choreographer, Linh has been an asset in various performing arts projects in New York, London, and Vietnam, with organizations such as: English National Ballet, New York Choreographers’ Forum, Buglisi Dance Theatre, etc.:

– Co-founder of Theatre Dance Vietnam jazz dance forum; Co-producer for “A Broadway Jazz Dance Experience” in Hanoi, 2019, with the participation of over 100 students from Kinergie Studio, Le Cirque, and Unison dance studio.

– Dancer for Swanning Around, a contemporary-ballet show organized by the English National Ballet, at the Royal Albert Halls & Shanghai World Expo, 2010.

– Choreographer for New York’s Choreographer’s Forum, 2019.

– Dancer for the “Table of Silence” project, in memorial for victims of the 9/11 event, organized by Buglisi Dance Theatre, at Lincoln Center, New York, 2019.

– Dancer for Vietnamese singers: Thu Minh, Min, Thuy Tien, etc.

– Choreographer for live events, organized by Vingroup, MB Bank, Vietcombank, Bao Viet Insurance, etc.

Follow updates on event’s page.