Talk – Hanoi’s Charm

02 pm – 04 pm, Sun 20 Sep 2020

AGOhub

12 Hòa Mã, Hanoi

From the organizer:

Art researcher Trần Hậu Yên Thế created the book “The old ironworks” which won the 7th Bui Xuan Phai – for the love of Hanoi award. Join us for this presentation as Thế talks about his research over the past 15 years into buildings from times past that brought an everlasting charm to Hanoi’s streets.

His work covers the ancient ironworks of balconies, windows and doors and the decorative facades and reliefs of Hanoi’s grand former French buildings and old villas. The craftsmen were Vietnamese workers who had to very quickly learn western iron working techniques. The result – a panorama of building facades displaying French aesthetics and elegance.

He looks at the ornamental motifs on Hanoi’s beautiful wrought iron work and building facades crafted in the early 20th century. Rather than focusing on the minutia of every architectural detail, Thế’s presentation is from the point of view of the anthropology and humanity of the structures. He looks at their lives of the buildings, what their styles tell us about the changing society and history at the time, who the owners were and what the current lives of the buildings are now. He will also share in some detail about his Phuc Tan wall of fame contribution (he is on the of the 16 artists).

Thế will speak in Vietnamese, artist Nguyễn Thế Sơn will translate into English

