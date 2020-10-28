October Performance Night

October Performance Night

Sat 31 Oct 2020, 08 pm – 09:30 pm
Kinergie Studio
7 floor, 101A Nguyễn Khuyến, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Kinergie Studio is pleased to invite you students and your family to the October Performance Night. This is the celebration of our students’ excitement & joys over the past time of practice and creation in Kinergie.

Program:

20:00 – 20:30 – Performances
20:30 – 21:30 – Photos & Snack

Pieces:

Naiads from The Fisherman and the Naiad
Ocean and pearls
Girl 06 Peasant, Giselle Act 1
Broadway Melody
Insync

