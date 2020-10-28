Sat 31 Oct 2020, 08 pm – 09:30 pm

Kinergie Studio

7 floor, 101A Nguyễn Khuyến, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

Kinergie Studio is pleased to invite you students and your family to the October Performance Night. This is the celebration of our students’ excitement & joys over the past time of practice and creation in Kinergie.

Program:

20:00 – 20:30 – Performances

20:30 – 21:30 – Photos & Snack

Pieces:

Naiads from The Fisherman and the Naiad

Ocean and pearls

Girl 06 Peasant, Giselle Act 1

Broadway Melody

Insync

Follow updates on event’s page.