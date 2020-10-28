RMIT School Showcase: Impact

07 – 22 Nov 2020

Online exhibition

From Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design:

It has been two decades since RMIT Vietnam established itself in 2000 and eventually welcomed its first cohort in early 2001. From day one, we want to make an impactful contribution to Vietnam, especially through the lives of the young people we help shape. Therefore, in celebration of RMIT’s 20th Anniversary in Vietnam, “IMPACT” would be the theme of the showcase this year. You would be able to explore, get inspired from the students’ works and be “ready for work, ready for life” and ready to be tomorrow’s leaders of the industry.

The event is a part of Vietnam Festival of Creativity & Design 2020, organised by RMIT University Vietnam in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS) and COLAB Vietnam and other partners in the creative industries, with Hanoi Grapevine as media partner.

Follow updates on event’s page.