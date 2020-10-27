The SHOWCASE – Chú Môi

24 Oct – 24 Nov 2020

Toong 126 Minh Khai

126 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Ward 6, Díctrict 3, Hồ Chí Minh City

Toong Vista Verde

1 floor Faifo Lane building, 2 Phan Văn Đáng, Thạnh Mỹ Lợi Ward, District 2, Hồ Chí Minh City

Toong Oxygen

628C Xa lộ Hà Nội, An Phú, District 2, Hồ Chí Minh City

From the organizer:

Chu Moi brings a youthful and boundless energy to the scene of contemporary art in Vietnam. His artworks portray the pop culture, youth lifestyle, folk art, and media news rebelliously and creatively.

Through The Showcase-Chu Moi, Gốc Creation team hopes that you can find joy and creative inspiration even in the most ordinary thing of life.

Free entrance to The Showcase

