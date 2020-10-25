”Pas de deux” – A Cine Concert
Fri 30 Oct 2020, 08:30 pm
Manzi Art Space
14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi
From Manzi:
Manzi and the Goethe Institut are pleased to present “Pas de deux” – a not to be missed cine-concert by artists Trí Minh and Ngô Trà My.
Admission: 350,000VND/person
Please register by emailing us at [email protected] before 28 Oct 2020.
PLEASE NOTE THAT: ALL THE MONEY COLLECTED FROM THE EVENT WILL BE DONATED TO FLOOD VICTIMS IN CENTRAL VIETNAM.
Set as a duo concert (Piano and Monochord) in combination with a series of black and white footage from 1960s, “Pas de deux” will take audience to a beautiful world of movement and light and sound, telling stories about dreams, nostalgia and hope
This site-specific event is part of Manzi’s cine-concert series in 2020 which combines silent film screenings with live music performance.
Manzi’s art programme is supported by Goethe Institut.
Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine
Follow updates on event’s page.
14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi
Tel: (024) 3716 3397
Facebook: fb.co/manzihanoi
Opening hours: 8 am – 10.30 pm everyday