Culture Lab: Little Peanut and The Sneeze Theory

Mon 09 Nov 2020, 08 pm

Goethe Institut

56-58-60 Nguyen Thai Hoc, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

Register link

From Goethe Institut:

This is the second episode of Dearest Little Peanut – a puppet show by the Mat Tran Ensemble. Little Peanut is the heroine, a girl in a blue cloak.

The first episode was about a fantastic dream of the little nine-year-old peanut.

In this episode, the protagonist at her tender age asks herself more difficult questions about life, parting and death. These are deep questions that adolescents ask themselves.

The story is a message of love for little people – and the grown-up people who used to be little.

About the artists

Linh Valerie Pham (Director)

is an experimental theatre and puppetry artist. She is interested in movement, puppetry, breath, pretty words, ugly words and all things magical. Her aim as an artist is to tell stories in a way that disrupts and destabilizes order. Her works have been showcased at Vicas Studio (Hanoi), A Space (Hanoi), Vincom Center for Contemporary Arts (Hanoi), The Factory Contemporary Arts Center (HCM City), Soul Live Project (HCM City), Brick Theatre (New York), CPR-Center for Performance Research (New York), and HERE Arts Center (New York). Valerie is also the founder and Artistic Director of Mat Tran Ensemble, a performing arts collective with a focus on inclusive and socially-engaged practices. Valerie was artist-in-residence at Rimbun Dahan (Malaysia) and a Fellow of Arts for Good Singapore in 2019.

Ha Thuy Hang (Composer)

graduated with a degree in Musicology from Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2014. During her studies and work, she has

performed in Vietnam, Italy, Germany, Malta, South Korea, etc. and received numerous national and international awards.She has composed and performed for various contemporary music programs such as Hanoi New Music Festival; Music from Shy & Sophisticated Souls; Discordant; Seoul Experimental Music, Frontière indécise; and Electronic music Berlin – Hanoi. In 2019, Hang was selected for VCCA’s Young Artists Incubation Program, during which she presented an interactive video/ audio installation called “Lingering Sensations” – inspired by the slow, sophisticated vibes in traditional music.

Mat Tran Ensemble (Performers)

is a young collective based in Hanoi, Vietnam. Founded with the belief that art is for everyone, their own mission is to pursue a vision of inclusive performing arts by creating a contemporary storytelling language with movement, puppetry and breath. All of Mat Tran’s activities are designed to break down barriers, to bring people together and generate conversations within the community. They have collaborated with numerous local NGOs, NPOs, initiating art- based projects with communities who have restricted access to the arts, including but not limited to those of ethnic minorities and different abilities. As an Ensemble, Mat Tran devises live performances to tell stories that are both artistically exciting and socially relevant. They have taken their works internationally and across Vietnam, performing in local festivals as well as makeshift venues, from big cities to remote areas.

