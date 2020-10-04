’Refraction’ – A Cineconcert

09 pm – 10 pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020

Manzi Art Space

14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi

From Manzi:

Manzi and the Goethe Institut are pleased to present “Refraction” – a live cine-concert by three emerging sound artists of Hanoi: Nhung Nguyễn, Lý Trang & Hồ Trâm Anh

Free admission. Please register by filling in this event‘s reservation confirmation section.

“Refraction” is a musical concert in combination with cinema screening. The selected cinematic works represent an experimental/abstract approach to motion pictures and visual story-telling from the 1920s, which correlates well with the sound artists’ musical practices. Handpicked with a view to highlighting each artist’s favored sonic landscapes and also in consideration of Manzi Art Space’s architectural sphere, these films open new horizons, thus entertain endless possibilities of audiovisual improbability, where no room is given to common rationale, and everything is left to imagination.

Unlike the polished and highly acclaimed frames from then-veteran directors, the selected works are fabricated by juvenile filmmakers in their mid-20s, enchanted by Paris’s liberating atmosphere and cavalierism during the Lost Generation. Their lively vigor manifests in their “out-of-orbit” audiovisual celebration, and vivid imagination that ignited the surrealism movement in both cinema and art alike. This concert thus aims to enliven the essence of these nostalgic yet revitalizing motion pictures through evocative sonic storytelling, taking the audience on a surrealistic journey through the window sills and beyond the limit of space.

Programme:

A. Solo sets

a. Lý Trang (7’) : Germaine Dulac – The Seashell and the Clergyman (1928)

b. Trâm Anh (9’)

+ Channel 1: Franciszka & Stefan Themerson – The Eye and the Ear (Oko i Ucho) (1945)

+ Channel 2: Germaine Dulac – Étude Cinégraphique sur une Arabesque (1929)

c. Nhung Nguyễn (8’)

+ Channel 1: Fernand Léger – Ballet Mecanique (1924)

+ Channel 2:

* Man Ray – Le Retour à la Raison (1923)

* Hans Richter – Filmstudie (1926)

* Hans Richter – Inflation (1927)

B. Group performance

– Cinq Minutes de Cinema Pur (Henri Chomette – 1926)

– Hans Richter – Rhythmus 21

– Hans Richter – Rhythmus 23

This event is part of Manzi’s cine concert programme in 2020 which combines silent film screenings and live music performance.

Manzi’s art programme is supported by Goethe Institut.

Communications partners: Hanoi Grapevine