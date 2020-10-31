Workshop VI: Chaos – Patterns in Nature

Wed 04 Nov 2020, 07 pm – 09:30 pm

Toong IPH

2nd Floor, Indochina Plaza

241 Xuân Thủy, Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

“To reveal the science behind much of beauty and structure in the natural world and discover that far from it being magic or an act of God, it is in fact an intrinsic part of the laws of physics. Amazingly, it turns out that the mathematics of chaos can explain how and why the universe creates exquisite order and pattern.

And the best thing is that one doesn’t need to be a scientist to understand it. The natural world is full of awe-inspiring examples of the way nature transforms simplicity into complexity. From trees to clouds to humans – after experiencing this, you’ll never be able to look at the world in the same way again.”

Part 1: 07 pm – 08 pm: Screening a documentary named The secret life of Chaos

Part 2: 08 pm – 09:30 pm : Screening visuals simulating patterns mentioned in the documentary. You pick the most interesting one and we show you how to make it from scratch in a software called Touchdesigner.

To make it possible, please download the software here and install Touchdesigner in advance and register for your activation key. No worries, your Macbook can handle this and it’s freeee!

About Á Space Virtual

After 2 years of supporting and developing the artistic practices of young and emerging artists in Vietnam from its base in Hanoi, Á Space is now embracing an extra virtual home, by building an innovative community for digital artists, where they can connect, exchange knowledge and skills, and collaborate into the future.

