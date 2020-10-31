05 – 10 Nov 2020

TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An

Tam Tien, Nui Thanh Quang Nam, Vietnam

From the organizer:

Every year typically has a few defining moments, but the past nine months, affected by the coronavirus pandemic have contained so many world-changing, paradigm-shifting developments that it’s getting hard to believe we’re not in a simulation that’s running every possible scenario at once. With a pandemic still raging, waves of social change swelling around the globe, there’s still a lot of history left to be made in 2020.

“Arts for Smiles – Painting & Exhibition Week” with numerous activities including onsite painting and exhibition will be held from 05-11 November 2020 at TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An. Thanks to the support from the Fine Arts Vietnam Association, we are now taking the chance to showcase the beauty of South of Quang Nam including beaches, local sceneries, natural landscape as well as cultural and historical landmarks through the arts of paintings. Part of revenue from art exhibition and all the proceeds from arts auction will be donated to Operation Smile Vietnam to provide surgery for children born with cleft lips and cleft palates. The arts auction will be held at the Year End Gala Dinner on 31 December 2020 at TUI BLUE Nam Hoi An.

Follow updates on event’s page.