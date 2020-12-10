JF Garage Concert 22 – Sparkling Night

11 Dec 2020, 20:00

Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam

27 Quang Trung, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

From Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam:

The Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam proudly presents JF Garage Concert No22 “Sparkling night” by Hanoi Ensemble & Friend in Hanoi on Friday 11 December 2020.

Hanoi Ensemble consists of young artists and teachers from Vietnam National Academy of Music. They had studied in Vietnam and several well-known conservatories abroad. Members of Hanoi Ensemble had won several domestic as well as international prestigious music prizes. They have participated and play regularly in several concerts, music festivals as well as many cultural exchange programs in Vietnam and abroad.

In this concert, Hanoi Ensemble and Oboist Phan Việt Cường will perform famous works by C.Saint-Saëns, P.I.Tchaikovsky, S.Joplin, J.Hisaishi, L.Anderson & N.Rota.

JF Garage Concert is a series of concerts at the garage and courtyard of the Japan Foundation in hope of introducing musical diversity to Hanoi through master works by international composers and played by distinguished musicians.

Program:

Camille Saint-Saëns A Hill of Babylon – from “The Piano Stories 3”,

(arr. by Joe Hisaishi) for Piano, Oboe, Violin & Cello

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky Sleeping Beauty Waltz,

for String quartet

Scott Joplin The Ragtime Dance,

for Piano & Violin

Joe Hisaishi Nostalgia – from “The Piano Story 3”,

for Piano, Violin & Oboe

Leroy Anderson for String quartet & Percussion

– Serenata

– The Waltzing Cat

– Sandpaper Ballet

– Syncopated Clock

– Sleigh ride

– Forgotten Dreams

– Horse and Buggy

– Blue Tango

Nino Rota Plein Soleil – from “The Piano Story 3”,

(arr. by Joe Hisaishi) for Piano, Oboe, Violin, Viola & Cajon

Joe Hisaishi Highlander – from “The Piano Story 2”,

for Piano, Oboe & String quartet

Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky “The Nutcracker”,

for String quartet, Oboe, Piano & Percussion

– March

– Danse de Mirlitons

– Danse Chinoise

– Danse Arabe

– Trepak

– Valse des Fleurs

