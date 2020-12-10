Dreaming about Landscapes

Opening: Sat 19 Dec 2020, 04 pm

Exhibition: 10:00 – 19:00, 19 Dec 2020 – 23 Jan 2021, 10 am 07 pm (except Monday)

Mơ Art Space

B3, Apricot Hotel

136 Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

From the organizer:

This December, Mo Art Space sincerely invites Art lovers of Hanoi to the launching event and the first exhibition of our gallery. Mo Art Space aims to promote the development of Vietnamese contemporary art and Vietnamese artists. Based on Apricot Gallery, Mo Art Space aspires to carry on this legacy by introducing the best selection of contemporary and modern artworks, thereby establishing a fresh and innovative art space in the Old Quarters of Hanoi.

With ‘Dream about Landscapes’, Mo Art Space presents 27 artworks of 22 Vietnamese and Foreigner artists. However, this selection is still modest in the context of Vietnamese contemporary art, which has been developing strongly in recent years. The artworks are made in different times and spaces, with various perspectives and stories, providing a panoramic view of landscape painting, which has a long history in Western and Eastern art. The artworks of Vietnamese masters are presented next to contemporary artists’ artworks to introduce a multidimensional view on this topic, create dialogues, and connect the past, present, and future.

Follow update on event’s page.