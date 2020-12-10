Exhibition: Vietnam Reimagined

Opening: Mon 21 Dec 2020, 07 pm – 08 pm

Exhibition: 21 – 30 Dec 2020

Goethe Institut Hanoi

56-58-60 Nguyễn Thái Học, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

From Goethe Institut:

Viet Nam – what is Viet Nam?

Thinking about Viet Nam, what images will first appear in your mind?

Have you ever thought when young artists depict Viet Nam with unlimited imagination and creativity, Viet Nam become even more fascinating and surprising?

We would like to invite you to the “Vietnam Reimagined” exhibition to explore the beauty of this country through the fresh and unique perspectives of 27 young Vietnamese artists.

“Vietnam Reimagined” is the first illustrations exhibition in Hanoi, bringing together 30 excellent artworks from the 7th Illustration Challenge of Vietnam Local Artists Group with the theme ‘Vietnam Reimagined’. Within 4 weeks, the challenge has reached a record – almost 300 artworks by more than 230 young artists living in Vietnam and abroad.

Most of the artworks displayed in the exhibition are digital paintings. Artists combine paper sketches and computers or tablets to create their artworks.

“Vietnam Reimagined” exhibition will bring to the public the passion for art, the curiosity of illustrations, the enjoyment of digital paintings or maybe a new experience through youthful and modern viewpoints.

Co-hosts: Vietnam Local Artists Group and Goethe – Institut

Sponsors: Goethe – Institut, TiredCity, Vietnam Young Artists Club, Wacom and Monster Lab

Media Advisor: Ms. Truong Uyen Ly – Director of Hanoi Grapevine and Ms. Nguyen Thi Thu Ha – Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts (VICAS)

Media Partners: Hanoi Grapevine, Co Dong

About TiredCity

Founded in 2016, TiredCity specializes in managing, designing, producing and distributing artworks from local artists in the form of physical products. Our mission is to empower Vietnamese artists and bring a fresh air to the Vietnam merchandise market.

Up to now, we have collaborated with more than 40 young local artists and delivered over 100.000 high-quality products with copyrighted designs to local and international customers.

About Vietnam Local Artists Group (VLAG)

In 2019, TiredCity introduced VLAG as a platform where all artists – regardless of age, style or level- can connect, share knowledge, be inspired and have fun. VLAG community has over 40K members, regular illustration challenges and several art activities.

Follow updates on event’s page.